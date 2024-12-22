- Google Chrome 131.0.6778.205 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Microsoft Edge 131.0.2903.112 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Opera One 115.0.5322.109 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Vivaldi 7.0.3495.27 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- LibreOffice 24.8.4 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : suite de productivité
- CPU-Z 2.13 (Windows) (Windows) : tout savoir sur sa configuration matérielle processeur
- GPU-Z 2.61.0 (Windows) : tout savoir sur sa carte graphique
- Paint.NET 5.1.2 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : logiciel de retouche photo
- Blender 4.3.2 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : modélisation et animation 3D
- qBittorrent 5.0.3 (Windows, Linux) : client BitTorrent
- Sandboxie 5.70.4 (Windows) : créer un environnement isolé de type sandbox
- Calibre 7.23.0 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : gérer sa bibliothèque de livres électroniques