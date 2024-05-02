On continue les French Days avec cette fois-ci une petite sélection d'offres intéressantes disponibles chez divers cybermarchands. Au menu : PC portable et fixe gaming, aspirateur balai sans fil, casque, écouteurs...
TOP 15 des offres French Days du jour
- Écouteurs sans fil Xiaomi Mi Buds 3 - Blanc à 39,99 € soit -69% (réduction de bruit active sur 3 niveaux, autonomie jusqu'à 32h, IP55, charge sans fil, BT 5.2, réduction du bruit des appels à 3 micros...)
- SSD interne MSI SPATIUM M461 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 - 1 To à 82,90 € soit -17% (3200 Mo/s)
- Aspirateur balai sans fil Ultenic U12 VESLA à 134 € (prix officiel 399,99 €) (30KPa, 450W, autonomie 45 min, 4 vitesses, brosse anti-emmêlement, capacité 1L...)
- Carte graphique Sapphire Radeon RX 6600 Pulse Gaming - 8 Go GDDR6 à 199,99 € (-13%)
- Plancha électrique Lagrange Pro + housse à 279,99 € soit -22% (2300W, 4 à 6 personnes, 45 x 33 cm, max 300°C, 4 pieds réglables, thermostat réglable...)
- Console portable Logitech G Cloud 64 Go - Blanc à 299,99 € (-17%)
- Pack Fnac Xbox Series S 512 Go + Carte cadeau numérique Xbox 50 € offerte à 299,99 € (prix officiel console seule)
- Casque sans fil Sony WH-1000XM5 - Noir à 335,99 € soit -16% (réduction de bruit adaptative, autonomie 30h, micro intégré, BT 5.2, compatible Alexa, charge rapide, Hi-Res Audio avec et sans fil, réduction de bruit IA pour les appels...)
- TV QLED Samsung QE50Q60CAU 4K UHD HDR 50" à 479 € (-20%)
- Console portable Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme 512 Go - Blanc à 599,99 € (-14%)
- Pack appareil photo hybride Canon EOS R100 + RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM + Sac photo + carte SD 64 Go à 629,99 € (-14%)
- Console portable MSI Claw A1M-042FR 512 Go Bluetooth - Noir à 699 € (-12%)
- Vidéoprojecteur XGIMI Horizon à 799 € soit -11% (FHD 1080p, HDR10, prise en charge 4K, 2200 ANSI, Android TV, 2 haut-parleurs 8W Harman Kardon, WiFi, Bluetooth, correction automatique de la distorsion trapézoïdale...)
- PC portable gaming HP Victus 15-fa1061nf à 1 199,99 € soit -14% (15,6" FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i7-12650H, RAM 16 Go, SSD 512 Go, RTX 4050)
- PC fixe gaming MSI MAG Codex 6 14NUB7-059FR à 1 449,99 € soit -15% (Intel Core i7-14700F, RTX 4060 Ti 16 Go, RAM 32 Go DDR5, HDD 1 To + SSD 1 To)
