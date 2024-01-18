Au fil des années, la popularité de GOG.com va grandissant. La plateforme tient bon le cap face aux géants Steam et Epic Games store sur le marché du jeu vidéo dématérialisé et notamment avec des fondations basées sur deux piliers : proposer d'anciens jeux populaires, et ne pas intégrer de protections DRM sur les jeux vendus.

Et alors que Steam et Epic Games Store proposent régulièrement des jeux gratuits au fil de l'année auprès des joueurs, GOG leur emboite le pas et sors l'artillerie lourde.

Actuellement, ce sont 50 titres qui sont accessibles gratuitement sur la plateforme et que l'on peut ainsi récupérer à vie pour en profiter autant que bon nous semble. En voici d'ailleurs la liste complète :

  1. Akalabeth: World of Doom
  2. Ascendant
  3. Beneath a Steel Sky
  4. Betrayer
  5. Bio Menace
  6. CAYNE
  7. Daggerfall Unity – GOG Cut
  8. Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft
  9. The Darkest Tales – Into the Nightmare
  10. Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure
  11. Dink Smallwood HD
  12. Doomdark’s Revenge
  13. The Elder Scrolls: Arena
  14. The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall
  15. Eschalon: Book I
  16. Fall of Porcupine: Prologue
  17. Flight of the Amazon Queen
  18. GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
  19. Hello Neighbor Alpha Version
  20. Hellpoint: The Thespian Feast
  21. Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi
  22. Janosik – Highlander Precision Platformer
  23. Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy
  24. Loria
  25. Lure of the Temptress
  26. Martial Law
  27. Nomads of Driftland
  28. OpenTTD
  29. Our Life: Beginnings & Always
  30. Overload – Playable Teaser
  31. POSTAL: Classic and Uncut
  32. Quake II RTX
  33. Samorost 1
  34. Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves
  35. Shadow Warrior Classic Complete
  36. Shores Unknown: Arrival
  37. Sin Slayers: The First Sin
  38. Stargunner
  39. Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius
  40. Symphonia
  41. The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante – Chapter 1 & 2
  42. The Lords of Midnight
  43. Teenagent
  44. Treasure Adventure Game
  45. Tyrian 2000
  46. Urbek City Builder Prologue
  47. Ultima 4: Quest of the Avatar
  48. Ultima Worlds of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams
  49. War Wind
  50. Worlds of Ultima : The Savage Empire

GOG a même créé une page dédiée aux jeux gratuits, qui est accessible ici.