Au fil des années, la popularité de GOG.com va grandissant. La plateforme tient bon le cap face aux géants Steam et Epic Games store sur le marché du jeu vidéo dématérialisé et notamment avec des fondations basées sur deux piliers : proposer d'anciens jeux populaires, et ne pas intégrer de protections DRM sur les jeux vendus.

Et alors que Steam et Epic Games Store proposent régulièrement des jeux gratuits au fil de l'année auprès des joueurs, GOG leur emboite le pas et sors l'artillerie lourde.

Actuellement, ce sont 50 titres qui sont accessibles gratuitement sur la plateforme et que l'on peut ainsi récupérer à vie pour en profiter autant que bon nous semble. En voici d'ailleurs la liste complète :

Akalabeth: World of Doom Ascendant Beneath a Steel Sky Betrayer Bio Menace CAYNE Daggerfall Unity – GOG Cut Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft The Darkest Tales – Into the Nightmare Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure Dink Smallwood HD Doomdark’s Revenge The Elder Scrolls: Arena The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall Eschalon: Book I Fall of Porcupine: Prologue Flight of the Amazon Queen GWENT: The Witcher Card Game Hello Neighbor Alpha Version Hellpoint: The Thespian Feast Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi Janosik – Highlander Precision Platformer Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy Loria Lure of the Temptress Martial Law Nomads of Driftland OpenTTD Our Life: Beginnings & Always Overload – Playable Teaser POSTAL: Classic and Uncut Quake II RTX Samorost 1 Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves Shadow Warrior Classic Complete Shores Unknown: Arrival Sin Slayers: The First Sin Stargunner Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius Symphonia The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante – Chapter 1 & 2 The Lords of Midnight Teenagent Treasure Adventure Game Tyrian 2000 Urbek City Builder Prologue Ultima 4: Quest of the Avatar Ultima Worlds of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams War Wind Worlds of Ultima : The Savage Empire

GOG a même créé une page dédiée aux jeux gratuits, qui est accessible ici.