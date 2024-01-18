Au fil des années, la popularité de GOG.com va grandissant. La plateforme tient bon le cap face aux géants Steam et Epic Games store sur le marché du jeu vidéo dématérialisé et notamment avec des fondations basées sur deux piliers : proposer d'anciens jeux populaires, et ne pas intégrer de protections DRM sur les jeux vendus.
Et alors que Steam et Epic Games Store proposent régulièrement des jeux gratuits au fil de l'année auprès des joueurs, GOG leur emboite le pas et sors l'artillerie lourde.
Actuellement, ce sont 50 titres qui sont accessibles gratuitement sur la plateforme et que l'on peut ainsi récupérer à vie pour en profiter autant que bon nous semble. En voici d'ailleurs la liste complète :
- Akalabeth: World of Doom
- Ascendant
- Beneath a Steel Sky
- Betrayer
- Bio Menace
- CAYNE
- Daggerfall Unity – GOG Cut
- Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft
- The Darkest Tales – Into the Nightmare
- Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure
- Dink Smallwood HD
- Doomdark’s Revenge
- The Elder Scrolls: Arena
- The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall
- Eschalon: Book I
- Fall of Porcupine: Prologue
- Flight of the Amazon Queen
- GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
- Hello Neighbor Alpha Version
- Hellpoint: The Thespian Feast
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi
- Janosik – Highlander Precision Platformer
- Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy
- Loria
- Lure of the Temptress
- Martial Law
- Nomads of Driftland
- OpenTTD
- Our Life: Beginnings & Always
- Overload – Playable Teaser
- POSTAL: Classic and Uncut
- Quake II RTX
- Samorost 1
- Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves
- Shadow Warrior Classic Complete
- Shores Unknown: Arrival
- Sin Slayers: The First Sin
- Stargunner
- Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius
- Symphonia
- The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante – Chapter 1 & 2
- The Lords of Midnight
- Teenagent
- Treasure Adventure Game
- Tyrian 2000
- Urbek City Builder Prologue
- Ultima 4: Quest of the Avatar
- Ultima Worlds of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams
- War Wind
- Worlds of Ultima : The Savage Empire
GOG a même créé une page dédiée aux jeux gratuits, qui est accessible ici.