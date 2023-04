Chrome patches an in-the-wild 0-day: CVE-2023-2136, an integer overflow in Skia. Discovered by @_clem1 of Google TAG ? #itw0days



Kudos to Chrome on some super quick patching -- 3 days for the RCE, patched on Friday, and 6 days for this sbx escape. ??https://t.co/lqlLJXsTIT