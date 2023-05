.@Axiom_Space’s #Ax2 mission is officially on its way to the space station ?



With a successful liftoff at 5:37 p.m. EDT, four private astronauts aboard the @SpaceX Dragon Freedom will dock tomorrow, May 22, at 9:16 a.m. EDT. More: https://t.co/bJhQ9puWnV pic.twitter.com/Bv57xN45qa