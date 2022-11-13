- Google Chrome 107.0.5304.107 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Microsoft Edge 107.0.1418.42 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Vivaldi 5.6.2839.3 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Glary Utilities 5.197.0.226 (Windows) : outil de maintenance et d'optimisation du PC
- Skype 8.90.0.407 (Windows, macOS) : messagerie instantanée et VoIP
- Krita 5.1.3 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : logiciel d'édition et de retouche d'image
- Shutter Encoder 16.5 (Windows, macOS) : convertir et éditer des vidéos
- Notepad++ 8.4.7 (Windows) : éditeur de texte et de code source