- Fedora 37 : distribution GNU/Linux
- Firefox 107 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Opera 93 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Thunderbird 102.5.0 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : client de messagerie
- Adobe Acrobat Reader DC 2022.003.20282 (Windows, macOS) : lecteur PDF
- doPDF 11.7.357 (Windows) : convertisseur PDF
- PDFCreator 5.0.2 (Windows) : convertisseur PDF
- CCleaner 6.06 (Windows) : outil de nettoyage et d'optimisation du système
- GPU-Z 2.51.0 (Windows) : tout savoir sur sa carte graphique
- VirtualBox 7.0.4 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : solution de virtualisation