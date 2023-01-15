- Adobe Acrobat Reader 2022.003.20310 (Windows, macOS) : lecteur PDF
- Google Chrome 109 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Microsoft Edge 109 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- LibreOffice 7.4.4 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : suite de productivité
- OBS Studio 29.0 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : enregistrement vidéo et streaming en direct
- Paint.NET 5.0 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : logiciel de retouche photo
- ocenaudio 3.11.22 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : éditeur audio
- HWiNFO 7.36 (Windows) : en savoir plus sur son PC
- KeePass 2.53 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : gestionnaire de mots de passe