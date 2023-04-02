- LibreOffice 7.5.2 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : suite de productivité
- Thunderbird 102.9.1 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : client de messagerie
- Glary Utilities 5.203 (Windows) : outil de maintenance et d'optimisation du PC
- Blender 3.5 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : modélisation et animation 3D
- HWiNFO 7.42 (Windows) : en savoir plus sur son PC
- PicoPDF 4.10 (Windows) : ouvrir et modifier des fichiers PDF
- Paint.NET 5.0.3 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : logiciel de retouche photo
- ocenaudio 3.11.23 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : éditeur audio
- Mp3tag 3.20 (Windows) : éditeur de tags de nombreux formats audio
- Stellarium 23.1 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : logiciel de planétarium