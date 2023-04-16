- Adobe Acrobat Reader DC 2023.001.20143 (Windows, macOS) : lecteur PDF
- Firefox 112.0 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Thunderbird 102.10.0 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : client de messagerie
- Google Chrome 112.0.5615.87 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Microsoft Edge 112.0.1722.46 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- PDF24 Creator 11.11.1 (Windows) : créer des fichiers au format PDF
- Wireshark 4.0.5 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : analyseur de protocole réseau
- Transmission 4.0.3 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : client BitTorrent