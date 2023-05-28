- Firefox 113.0.2 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Microsoft Edge 113.0.1774.57 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Opera 99.0.4788.31 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Thunderbird 102.11.1 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : client de messagerie
- CPU-Z 2.06 (Windows) : tout savoir sur sa configuration matérielle processeur
- Paint.NET 5.0.6 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : logiciel de retouche photo
- PDF24 Creator 11.12.1 (Windows) : créer des fichiers au format PDF
- Mp3tag 3.21 (Windows) : éditeur de tags de nombreux formats audio
- Calibre 6.18.1 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : gérer sa bibliothèque de livres électroniques