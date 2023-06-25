  • Opera One (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
  • Tor Browser 12.5 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : naviguer sur le réseau d'anonymisation Tor
  • 7-Zip 23.01 (Windows) : logiciel de compression et d'archivage de fichiers
  • GPU-Z 2.54.0 (Windows) : tout savoir sur sa carte graphique
  • OBS Studio 29.1.3 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : enregistrement vidéo et streaming en direct