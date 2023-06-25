- Opera One (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Microsoft Edge 114.0.1823.58 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Firefox 114.0.2 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Tor Browser 12.5 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : naviguer sur le réseau d'anonymisation Tor
- Adobe Acrobat Reader DC 2023.003.20215 (Windows, macOS) : lecteur PDF
- 7-Zip 23.01 (Windows) : logiciel de compression et d'archivage de fichiers
- GPU-Z 2.54.0 (Windows) : tout savoir sur sa carte graphique
- OBS Studio 29.1.3 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : enregistrement vidéo et streaming en direct
- Notepad++ 8.5.4 (Windows) : éditeur de texte et de code source