- Firefox 117.0 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Vivaldi 6.2 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Tor Browser 12.5.3 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : naviguer sur le réseau d'anonymisation Tor
- Thunderbird Supernova 115.2.0 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : client de messagerie
- Glary Utilities 5.210 (Windows) : outil de maintenance et d'optimisation du PC
- Transmission 4.0.4 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : client BitTorrent
- ocenaudio 3.12.7 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : éditeur audio
- Shutter Encoder 17.4 (Windows, macOS) : convertir et éditer des vidéos