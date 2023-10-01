- Firefox 118.0.1 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Google Chrome 117.0.5938.132 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Microsoft Edge 117.0.2045.47 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Opera 102.0.4880.78 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Vivaldi 6.2.3105.54 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Thunderbird 115.3.0 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : client de messagerie
- LibreOffice 7.6.2 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : suite de productivité
- CPU-Z 2.08 (Windows) : tout savoir sur sa configuration matérielle processeur
- AnyBurn 5.9 (Windows) : outil de gravure pour CD, DVD et Blu-ray
- Blender 3.6.4 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : modélisation et animation 3D
- Stellarium 23.3 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : logiciel de planétarium