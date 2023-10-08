- Google Chrome 117.0.5938.150 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Microsoft Edge 117.0.2045.55 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Paint.NET 5.0.10 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : logiciel de retouche photo
- PDF24 Creator 11.14.0 (Windows) : créer des fichiers au format PDF
- ocenaudio 3.13.1 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : éditeur audio
- Wireshark 4.0.10 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : analyseur de protocole réseau
- Skype 8.105.0.214 (Windows, macOS) : messagerie instantanée et VoIP
- XnView 2.51.5 (Windows) : visualisation, retouche et conversion d'images
- Calibre 6.28.0 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : gérer sa bibliothèque de livres électroniques