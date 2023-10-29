- Firefox 119 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Opera 104 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Vivaldi 6.4 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Google Chrome 118.0.5993.118 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Microsoft Edge 118.0.2088.69 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Tor Browser 13.0.1 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : naviguer sur le réseau d'anonymisation Tor
- Thunderbird 115.4.1 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : client de messagerie
- Sumatra PDF 3.5.2 (Windows) : lecteur PDF
- PeaZip 9.5.0 (Windows, Linux) : outil d'archivage des fichiers
- MusicBee 3.5.8698 (Windows) : lecteur audio et gestion de bibliothèque musicale