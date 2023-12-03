- Google Chrome 119.0.6045.200 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Microsoft Edge 119.0.2151.97 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Opera 105.0.4970.29 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Firefox 120.0.1 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Thunderbird 115.5.1 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : client de messagerie
- Tails 5.20 : distribution GNU/Linux axée sur la sécurité, confidentialité et l'anonymat
- GPU-Z 2.56.0 (Windows) : tout savoir sur sa carte graphique
- AnyBurn 6.0 (Windows) : outil de gravure pour CD, DVD et Blu-ray
- Shotcut 23.11.29 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : éditeur vidéo
- AIMP 5.30 (Windows) : lecteur audio
- Paint.NET 5.0.12 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : logiciel de retouche photo