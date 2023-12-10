  • Krita 5.2.2 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : logiciel d'édition et de retouche d'image
  • Tor Browser 13.0.6 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : naviguer sur le réseau d'anonymisation Tor
  • Blender 4.0.2 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : modélisation et animation 3D