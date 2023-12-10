- Google Chrome 120 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Microsoft Edge 120 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- LibreOffice 7.6.4 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : suite de productivité
- Transmission 4.0.5 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : client BitTorrent
- Krita 5.2.2 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : logiciel d'édition et de retouche d'image
- Paint.NET 5.0.12 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : logiciel de retouche photo
- Tor Browser 13.0.6 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : naviguer sur le réseau d'anonymisation Tor
- Blender 4.0.2 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : modélisation et animation 3D