- Firefox 121.0 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Google Chrome 120.0.6099.130 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Microsoft Edge 120.0.2210.91 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Thunderbird 115.6.0 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : client de messagerie
- Tor Browser 13.0.8 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : naviguer sur le réseau d'anonymisation Tor
- HWiNFO 7.68 (Windows) : en savoir plus sur son PC
- foobar2000 2.1 (Windows) : lecteur audio avec des fonctions avancées
- Shotcut 23.12.15 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : éditeur vidéo
- PeaZip 9.6.0 (Windows, Linux) : outil d'archivage des fichiers
- IrfanView 4.66 (Windows) : visionneuse d'images