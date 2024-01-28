- Google Chrome 121 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Microsoft Edge 121 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Firefox 122.0 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Tor Browser 13.0.9 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : naviguer sur le réseau d'anonymisation Tor
- Thunderbird 115.7.0 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : client de messagerie
- GPU-Z 2.57.0 (Windows) : tout savoir sur sa carte graphique
- Mp3tag 3.24 (Windows) : éditeur de tags de nombreux formats audio
- Skype 8.111.0.607 (Windows, macOS) : messagerie instantanée et VoIP