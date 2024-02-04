- LibreOffice 24.2 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : suite de productivité
- Google Chrome 121.0.6167.140 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Microsoft Edge 121.0.2277.98 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Vivaldi 6.5.3206.59 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Opera 106.0.4998.70 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- HWiNFO 7.70 (Windows) : en savoir plus sur son PC
- PDF24 Creator 11.16.0 (Windows) : créer des fichiers au format PDF
- foobar2000 2.1.2 (Windows) : lecteur audio avec des fonctions avancées