- Google Chrome 122.0.6261.112 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Microsoft Edge 122.0.2365.80 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Firefox 123.0.1 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Vivaldi 6.6.3271.48 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Tor Browser 13.0.11 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : naviguer sur le réseau d'anonymisation Tor
- Thunderbird 115.8.1 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : client de messagerie
- Glary Utilities 6.7.0.10 (Windows) : outil de maintenance et d'optimisation du PC
- PDF24 Creator 11.17.0 (Windows) : créer des fichiers au format PDF
- Paint.NET 5.0.13 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : logiciel de retouche photo
- MEmu Android Emulator 9.1.1 (Windows) : émulateur Android