- Google Chrome 125.0.6422.142 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Microsoft Edge 125.0.2535.79 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Firefox 126.0.1 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Opera 110.0.5130.49 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Transmission 4.0.6 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : client BitTorrent
- 7-Zip 24.06 (Windows) : logiciel de compression et d'archivage de fichiers
- Wise Disk Cleaner 11.1.2 (Windows) : supprimer les fichiers inutiles et défragmenter
- Glow 24.08 (Windows) : tout savoir sur son PC
- Uninstalr 2.5 (Windows) : désinstaller des applications
- Calibre 7.12 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : gérer sa bibliothèque de livres électroniques