- Microsoft Edge 128 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Google Chrome 127.0.6533.73 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Firefox 128.0.3 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Adobe Acrobat Reader DC 2024.002.20965 (Windows, macOS) : lecteur PDF
- HWiNFO 8.06 (Windows) : en savoir plus sur son PC
- Audacity 3.6.1 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : enregistrer et éditer des sources audio
- ocenaudio 3.14.1 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : éditeur audio
- OBS Studio 30.2.2 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : enregistrement vidéo et streaming en direct
- Sandboxie 5.69.5 (Windows) : créer un environnement isolé de type sandbox