- Google Chrome 130 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Microsoft Edge 130 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Firefox 131.0.3 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Thunderbird Nebula 128.3.2 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : client de messagerie
- CCleaner 6.29 (Windows) : outil de nettoyage et d'optimisation du système
- ocenaudio 3.14.5 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : éditeur audio
- IrfanView 4.70 (Windows) : visionneuse d'images
- Blender 4.2.3 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : modélisation et animation 3D
- VirtualBox 7.1.4 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : solution de virtualisation
- Calibre 7.20.0 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : gérer sa bibliothèque de livres électroniques