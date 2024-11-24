- Google Chrome 131.0.6778.86 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Microsoft Edge 131.0.2903.63 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Opera One 114.0.5282.222 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Vivaldi 7.0.3495.18 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- CrystalDiskInfo 9.5.0 (Windows) : vérifier le bon état de santé des disques durs et SSD
- Blender 4.3.0 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : modélisation et animation 3D
- Wireshark 4.4.2 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : analyseur de protocole réseau
- qBittorrent 5.0.2 (Windows, Linux) : client BitTorrent
- Glow 24.20 (Windows) : tout savoir sur son PC
- Mp3tag 3.28 (Windows) : éditeur de tags de nombreux formats audio
- MEmu 9.1.9 (Windows) : émulateur Android