- Google Chrome 132.0.6834.84 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Firefox 134.0.1 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Microsoft Edge 132 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- ShareX 17.0 (Windows) : faire des copies d'écran et screencasts
- Linux Mint 22.1 : distribution Linux
- PDF24 Creator 11.23.0 (Windows) : créer des fichiers au format PDF
- HWiNFO 8.20 (Windows) : en savoir plus sur son PC
- Microsoft PC Manager 3.14.18.0 (Windows) : améliorer les performances du PC
- ocenaudio 3.14.9 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : éditeur audio
- Google Earth Pro 7.3.6.10201 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : imagerie aérienne ou satellite de la Terre