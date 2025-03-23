- Google Chrome 134.0.6998.118 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Firefox 136.0.2 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Vivaldi 7.2 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Adobe Acrobat Reader 2025.001.20435 (Windows, macOS) : lecteur PDF
- OnlyOffice Desktop Editors 8.3.2 (Windows, macOS) : suite bureautique
- Thunderbird 136.0.1 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : client de messagerie
- GIMP 3.0.0 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : édition et retouche d'image
- Blender 4.4.0 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : modélisation et animation 3D
- XnView 2.52.1 (Windows) : visualisation, retouche et conversion d'images
- CCleaner 6.34 (Windows) : outil de nettoyage et d'optimisation du système
- Glary Utilities 6.23 (Windows) : outil de maintenance et d'optimisation du PC
- CPU-Z 2.15 (Windows) : tout savoir sur sa configuration matérielle processeur