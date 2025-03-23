  • GIMP 3.0.0 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : édition et retouche d'image
  • Blender 4.4.0 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : modélisation et animation 3D
  • XnView 2.52.1 (Windows) : visualisation, retouche et conversion d'images
  • CCleaner 6.34 (Windows) : outil de nettoyage et d'optimisation du système
  • CPU-Z 2.15 (Windows) : tout savoir sur sa configuration matérielle processeur