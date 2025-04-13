- Google Chrome 135.0.7049.85 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Microsoft Edge 135.0.3179.73 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Firefox 137.0.1 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Vivaldi 7.3.3635.9 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Glary Utilities 6.24 (Windows) : outil de maintenance et d'optimisation du PC
- GPU-Z 2.65.1 (Windows) : tout savoir sur sa carte graphique
- PDF24 Creator 11.25.0 (Windows) : créer des fichiers au format PDF
- doPDF 11.9.492 (Windows) : convertisseur PDF
- Rufus 4.7 (Windows) : créer un disque USB bootable
- AnyBurn 6.4 (Windows) : outil de gravure pour CD, DVD et Blu-ray