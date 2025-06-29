- Google Chrome 138 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Microsoft Edge 138 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Firefox 140 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Tor Browser 14.5.4 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : naviguer sur le réseau d'anonymisation Tor
- CCleaner 6.37 (Windows) : outil de nettoyage et d'optimisation du système
- HWiNFO 8.28 (Windows) : en savoir plus sur son PC
- Wise Disk Cleaner 11.2.4 (Windows) : supprimer les fichiers inutiles et défragmenter
- PDF24 Creator 11.27.0 (Windows) : créer des fichiers au format PDF
- qBittorrent 5.1.1 (Windows, Linux) : client BitTorrent
- Stellarium 25.2 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : logiciel de planétarium