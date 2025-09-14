- Adobe Acrobat Reader 2025.001.20693 (Windows, macOS) : lecteur PDF
- Google Chrome 140.0.7339.128 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Microsoft Edge 140.0.3485.66 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Opera 122 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Glary Utilities 6.31 (Windows) : outil de maintenance et d'optimisation du PC
- Blender 4.5.3 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : modélisation et animation 3D
- Bandizip 7.40 (Windows) : logiciel d'archivage
- VirtualBox 7.2.2 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : solution de virtualisation
- Sandboxie 5.71.3 (Windows) : créer un environnement isolé de type sandbox