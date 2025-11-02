- Google Chrome 142.0 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Microsoft Edge 142.0 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Opera 123.0 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Firefox 144.0.2 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Tor Browser 15.0 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : naviguer sur le réseau d'anonymisation Tor
- Fedora 43 : distribution GNU/Linux
- Glary Utilities 6.33 (Windows) : outil de maintenance et d'optimisation du PC
- OBS Studio 32.0.2 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : enregistrement vidéo et streaming en direct
- Blender 4.5.4 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : modélisation et animation 3D
- foobar2000 2.25.3 (Windows) : lecteur audio avec des fonctions avancées