  • Opera 123.0 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
  • Tor Browser 15.0 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : naviguer sur le réseau d'anonymisation Tor
  • OBS Studio 32.0.2 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : enregistrement vidéo et streaming en direct
  • Blender 4.5.4 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : modélisation et animation 3D