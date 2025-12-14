- Adobe Acrobat Reader 2025.001.20997 (Windows, macOS) : lecteur PDF
- Google Chrome 143.0.7499.110 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Microsoft Edge 143.0.3650.80 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Firefox 146.0 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Tor Browser 15.0.3 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : naviguer sur le réseau d'anonymisation Tor
- Tails 7.3.1 : distribution Linux axée sur la sécurité, la confidentialité et l'anonymat
- Thunderbird 146.0 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : client de messagerie
- Notepad++ 8.8.9 (Windows) : éditeur de texte et de code source
- Glary Utilities 6.35 (Windows) : outil de maintenance et d'optimisation du PC
- Krita 5.2.14 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : logiciel d'édition et de retouche d'image
- Audacity 3.7.7 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : enregistrer et éditer des sources audio
- OBS Studio 32.0.3 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : enregistrement vidéo et streaming en direct
- PeaZip 10.8.0 (Windows, Linux) : outil d'archivage des fichiers