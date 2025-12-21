- Google Chrome 143.0.7499.170 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Microsoft Edge 143.0.3650.96 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Opera One 125.0.5729.49 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Vivaldi 7.7.3851.66 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Firefox 146.0.1 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- LibreOffice 25.8.4 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : suite de productivité
- Thunderbird 146.0.1 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : client de messagerie
- CCleaner 7.3 (Windows) : outil de nettoyage et d'optimisation du système
- Blender 5.0.1 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : modélisation et animation 3D
- OBS Studio 32.0.4 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : enregistrement vidéo et streaming en direct