- Google Chrome 144.0.7559.110 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Microsoft Edge 144.0.3719.104 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Vivaldi 7.8 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Firefox 147.0.2 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : navigateur web
- Thunderbird 147.0.1 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : client de messagerie
- GIMP 3.0.8 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : édition et retouche d'image
- Krita 5.2.15 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : logiciel d'édition et de retouche d'image
- VirtualBox 7.2.6 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : solution de virtualisation
- Transmission 4.1.0 (Windows, macOS, Linux) : client BitTorrent
- Notepad++ 8.9.1 (Windows) : éditeur de texte et de code source
- Rufus 4.12.2314 (Windows) : créer un disque USB bootable
- AnyBurn 6.7 (Windows) : outil de gravure pour CD, DVD et Blu-ray