Comme tous les ans, la plateforme Steam partage ses Steam Awards 2022. La plateforme de Valve avait attendu la fin des Game Awards plus tôt cette année pour présenter les titres nominés.
La plateforme livre ainsi sa sélection avec plusieurs jeux par catégories. La plus prestigieuse est la catégorie du meilleur jeu de l'année :
- Elden Ring
- Stray
- Call of Duty : Modern Warfare II
- God of War
- Dying Light 2 : Stay Human
Mais la plateforme propose d'autres catégories :
Meilleur jeu VR de l'année
- Elden Ring
- Bonelab
- Hitman 3
- Green Hell VR
- Among Us VR
- Inside the Backrooms
"Amour indéfectible"
- Dota 2
- Project Zomboïd
- No Man's Sky
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Cyberpunk 2077
"C'est mieux à plusieurs"
- Raft
- Ready or Not
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Multiversus
- Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2
Meilleur style visuel
- Scorn
- Bendy and the Dark Revival
- Cult of the Lamb
- Spider-Man : Miles Morales
- Kena : Bridges of Spirit
Gameplay le plus innovant
- Mount & Blade II : Bannerlord
- Teardown
- Stray
- Neon White
- Dome Keeper
Meilleur jeu auquel vous êtes nul
- GTFO
- Victoria 3
- Total War : Warhammer 3
- Elden Ring
- FIFA 23
Meilleure bande-son
- Metal Hellsinger
- Sonic Frontiers
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Persona 5 Royal
- Hatsune Miky : Project DIVA Mega Mix+
Jeu exceptionnel et tiche en récits
- A Plague's Tale : Requiem
- God of War
- Uncharted : Legacy of Thieves Collection
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
Moment de détente
- Lego Star Wars : The Skywalker Saga
- Power Wash Simulator
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Dorf Romantik
- Slime Rancher 2
Jeu "en déplacement"
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
Vampire Survivors
Death Stranding Director's Cut
Brotato
Marvel's Snap
Les joueurs ont jusqu'au 3 janvier prochain pour voter parmi les 11 catégories proposées.