Firefox : coup de grâce à venir pour le support FTP

NEW: Firefox to remove support for the FTP protocol in early 2021



- Firefox to disable FTP in Firefox 77 (June 2019)

- FTP code to be removed from Firefox in early 2021

- Chrome is also disabling FTP in v81, and removing it in v82 (June 2020)https://t.co/Qqj3IJ2v7K pic.twitter.com/TrfJ6jWXaz