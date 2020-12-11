Game Awards 2020 : les grands gagnants

Cette nuit s'est tenue la cérémonie des Game Awards 2020 et sans grande surprise, c'est The Last of Us Part II qui a été primé meilleur jeu de l'année.

Chaque année les Game Awards récompensent les meilleurs jeux vidéo de l'année tout en présentant les jeux à venir l'année prochaine.

Et comme toujours c'est une foule de récompenses qui ont été annoncées dans une flopée de catégories permettant ainsi de ne pas résumer l'année 2020 à une dizaine de titres seulement.

Grosses productions, titres modestes ou jeux indépendants, tout le monde a eu droit à sa nomination, mais le grand vainqueur reste malgré tout The Last of Us Part II qui remporte 6 titres dont les deux plus importants : meilleure réalisation et jeu de l'année.

Voici donc les classements de ces Game Awards 2020 :



JEU DE L'ANNÉE : THE LAST OF US PART II

Doom Eternal (id Software/Bethesa)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/Sony)

Hades (SuperGiant Games)

Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Nintendo)

The Last of Us Part I (Naughty Dog/Sony)

MEILLEURE DIRECTION DE JEU (VISION CRÉATIVE ET INNOVATION) : THE LAST OF US PART II

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/Sony)

Hades (SuperGiant Games)

Half-Life : Alyx (Valve)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony)

MEILLEURE BANDE ORIGINALE : FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE

Doom Eternal (composée par Mick Gordon)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (composée par Nubuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu et Mitsuto Suzuki)

Hades (composée par Darren Korb)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (composée par Gareth Coker)

The Last of Us Part II (composée par Gustavo Santaolalla, musique additionnelle par Mac Quayle)

MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION / AVENTURE : THE LAST OF US PART II

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/Sony)

Marvel's Spider-Man : Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/Sony)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studios)

Star Wars Jedi : Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony)

MEILLEUR JEU FAMILIAL : ANIMAL CROSSING : NEW HORIZONS

Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Nintendo)

Crash Bandicoot 4 : It's About Time (Toys for Bob/Activision)

Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Mario Kart Live : Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)

Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Double Eleven/Xbox Game Studios)

Paper Mario : The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

MEILLEUR SUPPORT COMMUNAUTAIRE : FALL GUYS : ULTIMATE KNOCKOUT

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

MEILLEUR JEU ESPORT : LEAGUE OF LEGENDS

Call of Duty : Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)

Counter-Strike : Global Offensive (Valve)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

MEILLEURE PERFORMANCE D'ACTEUR : LAURA BAILEY (ABBY DANS THE LAST OF US PART II)

Ashley Johnson (dans le rôle d'Ellie) – The Last of Us Part II

Laura Bailey (Abby) – The Last of Us Part II

Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai) – Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham (Hades) – Hades

Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales) – Marvel's Spider-Man : Miles Morales

MEILLEUR JEU CONTINU : NO MAN'S SKY

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Call of Duty : Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision/Raven Software)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE : GHOST OF TSUSHIMA

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/Sony)

Hades (SuperGiant Games)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studios)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony)

MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION : HADES

Doom Eternal (id Software/Bethesa)

Hades (SuperGiant Games)

Half-Life : Alyx (Valve)

Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)

Streets of Rage 4 (Dotemu)

MEILLEUR JEU VR OU RÉALITÉ AUGMENTÉE : HALF-LIFE : ALYX

Dreams (Media Molecule/Sony)

Half-Life : Alyx (Valve)

Marvel's Iron Man VR (Camouflaj/Sony)

Star Wars : Squadrons (Motive Studios/EA)

The Walking Dead : Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

MEILLEUR JEU DE SPORT / COURSE : TONY HAWK'S PRO SKATER 1+2

DiRT 5 (Codemasters Cheshire/Codemasters)

F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham/Codemasters)

FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania)

NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts/2K)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)

FRESH INDIE GAME (MEILLEUR NOUVEAU STUDIO QUI A SORTI SON PREMIER JEU EN 2020) : PHASMOPHOBIA

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)

Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)

Raji : An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)

Röki (Polygon Threehouse)

Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

MEILLEUR SCÉNARIO : THE LAST OF US PART II

13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim (écrit par George Kamitani)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (écrit par Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroaki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)

Ghost of Tsushima (écrit par Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos, Nate Fox)

Hades (écrit par Greg Kasavin)

The Last of Us Part II (écrit par Neil Druckmann et Halley Gross)

PRIX DE "L'IMPACT" (JEU VEHICULANT UN MESSAGE FORT) : TELL ME WHY

If Found... (Dreamfeel)

Kentucky Route Zero : TV Edition (Cardboard Computer)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Tell Me Why (Dontnod/Xbox Game Studios)

Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

MEILLEUR JEU MULTIJOUEUR : AMONG US

Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Nintendo)

Among Us (Innersloth)

Call of Duty : Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision/Raven Software)

Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Valorant (Riot Games)

MEILLEUR JEU INDÉPENDANT : HADES

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)

Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Hades (SuperGiant Games)

Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth, LLC)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

MEILLEUR SOUND-DESIGN : THE LAST OF US PART II

Doom Eternal (id Software/Bethesa)

Half-Life : Alyx (Valve)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/Sony)

Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony)

MEILLEUR RPG : FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Genshin Impact (Mihoyo)

Persona 5 Royal (Atlus/P Studio/SEGA)

Wasteland 3 (Inxile/Deep Silver)

Yakuza : Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku/SEGA)

MEILLEUR JEU DE STRATÉGIE/SIMULATEUR : MICROSOFT FLIGHT SIMULATOR

Crusader Kings III (Paradox)

Wasteland 3 (Inxile/Deep Silver)

Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)

Xcom : Chimera Squad (Firaxis/2K)

MEILLEUR JEU DE COMBAT : MORTAL KOMBAT 11 ULTIMATE

Granblue Fantasy : Versus (Arc System Works/CyGames/Xseed)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Street Fighter V : Champion Edition (Dimps/Capcom)

One Punch Man : A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)

Under Night in-birth Exe : Late(CL-R) (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)

MEILLEUR JEU EN TERMES D'ACCESSIBILITÉ (NOUVELLE CATÉGORIE) : THE LAST OF US PART II

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal)

Grounded (Obsidian)

Hyperdot (Tribe Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony)

Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft Toronto)

MEILLEUR JEU MOBILE : AMONG US

Among Us (Innersloth)

Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

Genshin Impac (Mihoyo)

Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

Pokémon Cafe Mix (Genius Sonority)

CRÉATEUR DE CONTENU DE L'ANNÉE : RACHELL "VALKYRAE" HOFSTETTER