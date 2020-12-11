Game Awards 2020 : les grands gagnants
Cette nuit s'est tenue la cérémonie des Game Awards 2020 et sans grande surprise, c'est The Last of Us Part II qui a été primé meilleur jeu de l'année.
Chaque année les Game Awards récompensent les meilleurs jeux vidéo de l'année tout en présentant les jeux à venir l'année prochaine.
Et comme toujours c'est une foule de récompenses qui ont été annoncées dans une flopée de catégories permettant ainsi de ne pas résumer l'année 2020 à une dizaine de titres seulement.
Grosses productions, titres modestes ou jeux indépendants, tout le monde a eu droit à sa nomination, mais le grand vainqueur reste malgré tout The Last of Us Part II qui remporte 6 titres dont les deux plus importants : meilleure réalisation et jeu de l'année.
Voici donc les classements de ces Game Awards 2020 :
JEU DE L'ANNÉE : THE LAST OF US PART II
- Doom Eternal (id Software/Bethesa)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/Sony)
- Hades (SuperGiant Games)
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Nintendo)
- The Last of Us Part I (Naughty Dog/Sony)
MEILLEURE DIRECTION DE JEU (VISION CRÉATIVE ET INNOVATION) : THE LAST OF US PART II
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/Sony)
- Hades (SuperGiant Games)
- Half-Life : Alyx (Valve)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony)
MEILLEURE BANDE ORIGINALE : FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE
- Doom Eternal (composée par Mick Gordon)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (composée par Nubuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu et Mitsuto Suzuki)
- Hades (composée par Darren Korb)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (composée par Gareth Coker)
- The Last of Us Part II (composée par Gustavo Santaolalla, musique additionnelle par Mac Quayle)
MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION / AVENTURE : THE LAST OF US PART II
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/Sony)
- Marvel's Spider-Man : Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/Sony)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studios)
- Star Wars Jedi : Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony)
MEILLEUR JEU FAMILIAL : ANIMAL CROSSING : NEW HORIZONS
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 : It's About Time (Toys for Bob/Activision)
- Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
- Mario Kart Live : Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)
- Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Double Eleven/Xbox Game Studios)
- Paper Mario : The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
MEILLEUR SUPPORT COMMUNAUTAIRE : FALL GUYS : ULTIMATE KNOCKOUT
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
- No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
MEILLEUR JEU ESPORT : LEAGUE OF LEGENDS
- Call of Duty : Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
- Counter-Strike : Global Offensive (Valve)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
MEILLEURE PERFORMANCE D'ACTEUR : LAURA BAILEY (ABBY DANS THE LAST OF US PART II)
- Ashley Johnson (dans le rôle d'Ellie) – The Last of Us Part II
- Laura Bailey (Abby) – The Last of Us Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai) – Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham (Hades) – Hades
- Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales) – Marvel's Spider-Man : Miles Morales
MEILLEUR JEU CONTINU : NO MAN'S SKY
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Call of Duty : Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision/Raven Software)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE : GHOST OF TSUSHIMA
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/Sony)
- Hades (SuperGiant Games)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studios)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony)
MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION : HADES
- Doom Eternal (id Software/Bethesa)
- Hades (SuperGiant Games)
- Half-Life : Alyx (Valve)
- Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)
- Streets of Rage 4 (Dotemu)
MEILLEUR JEU VR OU RÉALITÉ AUGMENTÉE : HALF-LIFE : ALYX
- Dreams (Media Molecule/Sony)
- Half-Life : Alyx (Valve)
- Marvel's Iron Man VR (Camouflaj/Sony)
- Star Wars : Squadrons (Motive Studios/EA)
- The Walking Dead : Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)
MEILLEUR JEU DE SPORT / COURSE : TONY HAWK'S PRO SKATER 1+2
- DiRT 5 (Codemasters Cheshire/Codemasters)
- F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham/Codemasters)
- FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania)
- NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts/2K)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)
FRESH INDIE GAME (MEILLEUR NOUVEAU STUDIO QUI A SORTI SON PREMIER JEU EN 2020) : PHASMOPHOBIA
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)
- Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)
- Raji : An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)
- Röki (Polygon Threehouse)
- Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)
MEILLEUR SCÉNARIO : THE LAST OF US PART II
- 13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim (écrit par George Kamitani)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (écrit par Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroaki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)
- Ghost of Tsushima (écrit par Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos, Nate Fox)
- Hades (écrit par Greg Kasavin)
- The Last of Us Part II (écrit par Neil Druckmann et Halley Gross)
PRIX DE "L'IMPACT" (JEU VEHICULANT UN MESSAGE FORT) : TELL ME WHY
- If Found... (Dreamfeel)
- Kentucky Route Zero : TV Edition (Cardboard Computer)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
- Tell Me Why (Dontnod/Xbox Game Studios)
- Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)
MEILLEUR JEU MULTIJOUEUR : AMONG US
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Among Us (Innersloth)
- Call of Duty : Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision/Raven Software)
- Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
MEILLEUR JEU INDÉPENDANT : HADES
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)
- Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
- Hades (SuperGiant Games)
- Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth, LLC)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
MEILLEUR SOUND-DESIGN : THE LAST OF US PART II
- Doom Eternal (id Software/Bethesa)
- Half-Life : Alyx (Valve)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/Sony)
- Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony)
MEILLEUR RPG : FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Genshin Impact (Mihoyo)
- Persona 5 Royal (Atlus/P Studio/SEGA)
- Wasteland 3 (Inxile/Deep Silver)
- Yakuza : Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku/SEGA)
MEILLEUR JEU DE STRATÉGIE/SIMULATEUR : MICROSOFT FLIGHT SIMULATOR
- Crusader Kings III (Paradox)
- Wasteland 3 (Inxile/Deep Silver)
- Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)
- Xcom : Chimera Squad (Firaxis/2K)
MEILLEUR JEU DE COMBAT : MORTAL KOMBAT 11 ULTIMATE
- Granblue Fantasy : Versus (Arc System Works/CyGames/Xseed)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Street Fighter V : Champion Edition (Dimps/Capcom)
- One Punch Man : A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)
- Under Night in-birth Exe : Late(CL-R) (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)
MEILLEUR JEU EN TERMES D'ACCESSIBILITÉ (NOUVELLE CATÉGORIE) : THE LAST OF US PART II
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal)
- Grounded (Obsidian)
- Hyperdot (Tribe Games)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony)
- Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft Toronto)
MEILLEUR JEU MOBILE : AMONG US
- Among Us (Innersloth)
- Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)
- Genshin Impac (Mihoyo)
- Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
- Pokémon Cafe Mix (Genius Sonority)
CRÉATEUR DE CONTENU DE L'ANNÉE : RACHELL "VALKYRAE" HOFSTETTER
- Alanah Pearce (Streameuse/Podcasteuse JV)
- Jay Ann Lopez (Fondatrice de Black Girl Gamers)
- Nick "Nickmercs" Kolcheff (Streameur JV)
- Timothy Jon "TimTheTatman" Betar (Streameur JV)
- Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter (Streameuse JV)
-
La cérémonie des Game Awards 2020 se tiendra prochainement, et comme d'habitude, elle sera l'occasion de présenter de nouveaux jeux.
-
Comme chaque année, les Game Awards one récompensé les meilleurs jeux vidéo de l'année, et cette fois, Blizzard a encore raflé quelques trophées.
Vos commentaires