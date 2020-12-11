home Actualités Jeux vidéo PC

Game Awards 2020 : les grands gagnants

Le par Mathieu M.  |  0 commentaire(s) | Source : Jeuxvideo.com
Game Awards 2020

Cette nuit s'est tenue la cérémonie des Game Awards 2020 et sans grande surprise, c'est The Last of Us Part II qui a été primé meilleur jeu de l'année.

Chaque année les Game Awards récompensent les meilleurs jeux vidéo de l'année tout en présentant les jeux à venir l'année prochaine.

Last of us part 2

Et comme toujours c'est une foule de récompenses qui ont été annoncées dans une flopée de catégories permettant ainsi de ne pas résumer l'année 2020 à une dizaine de titres seulement.

Grosses productions, titres modestes ou jeux indépendants, tout le monde a eu droit à sa nomination, mais le grand vainqueur reste malgré tout The Last of Us Part II qui remporte 6 titres dont les deux plus importants : meilleure réalisation et jeu de l'année.

Voici donc les classements de ces Game Awards 2020 :

JEU DE L'ANNÉE : THE LAST OF US PART II

  • Doom Eternal (id Software/Bethesa)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/Sony)
  • Hades (SuperGiant Games)
  • Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Nintendo)
  • The Last of Us Part I (Naughty Dog/Sony)

MEILLEURE DIRECTION DE JEU (VISION CRÉATIVE ET INNOVATION) : THE LAST OF US PART II

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/Sony)
  • Hades (SuperGiant Games)
  • Half-Life : Alyx (Valve)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony)

MEILLEURE BANDE ORIGINALE : FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE

  • Doom Eternal (composée par Mick Gordon)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (composée par Nubuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu et Mitsuto Suzuki)
  • Hades (composée par Darren Korb)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (composée par Gareth Coker)
  • The Last of Us Part II (composée par Gustavo Santaolalla, musique additionnelle par Mac Quayle)

MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION / AVENTURE : THE LAST OF US PART II

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/Sony)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man : Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/Sony)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Star Wars Jedi : Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony)

MEILLEUR JEU FAMILIAL : ANIMAL CROSSING : NEW HORIZONS

  • Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Nintendo)
  • Crash Bandicoot 4 : It's About Time (Toys for Bob/Activision)
  • Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
  • Mario Kart Live : Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)
  • Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Double Eleven/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Paper Mario : The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

MEILLEUR SUPPORT COMMUNAUTAIRE : FALL GUYS : ULTIMATE KNOCKOUT

  • Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
  • No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
  • Valorant (Riot Games)

MEILLEUR JEU ESPORT : LEAGUE OF LEGENDS

  • Call of Duty : Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
  • Counter-Strike : Global Offensive (Valve)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games)
  • Valorant (Riot Games)

MEILLEURE PERFORMANCE D'ACTEUR : LAURA BAILEY (ABBY DANS THE LAST OF US PART II)

  • Ashley Johnson (dans le rôle d'Ellie) – The Last of Us Part II
  • Laura Bailey (Abby) – The Last of Us Part II
  • Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai) – Ghost of Tsushima
  • Logan Cunningham (Hades) – Hades
  • Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales) – Marvel's Spider-Man : Miles Morales

MEILLEUR JEU CONTINU : NO MAN'S SKY

  • Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Call of Duty : Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision/Raven Software)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE : GHOST OF TSUSHIMA

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/Sony)
  • Hades (SuperGiant Games)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studios)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony)

MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION : HADES

  • Doom Eternal (id Software/Bethesa)
  • Hades (SuperGiant Games)
  • Half-Life : Alyx (Valve)
  • Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)
  • Streets of Rage 4 (Dotemu)

MEILLEUR JEU VR OU RÉALITÉ AUGMENTÉE : HALF-LIFE : ALYX

  • Dreams (Media Molecule/Sony)
  • Half-Life : Alyx (Valve)
  • Marvel's Iron Man VR (Camouflaj/Sony)
  • Star Wars : Squadrons (Motive Studios/EA)
  • The Walking Dead : Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

MEILLEUR JEU DE SPORT / COURSE : TONY HAWK'S PRO SKATER 1+2

  • DiRT 5 (Codemasters Cheshire/Codemasters)
  • F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham/Codemasters)
  • FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania)
  • NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts/2K)
  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)

FRESH INDIE GAME (MEILLEUR NOUVEAU STUDIO QUI A SORTI SON PREMIER JEU EN 2020) : PHASMOPHOBIA

  • Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)
  • Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)
  • Raji : An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)
  • Röki (Polygon Threehouse)
  • Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

MEILLEUR SCÉNARIO : THE LAST OF US PART II

  • 13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim (écrit par George Kamitani)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (écrit par Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroaki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (écrit par Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos, Nate Fox)
  • Hades (écrit par Greg Kasavin)
  • The Last of Us Part II (écrit par Neil Druckmann et Halley Gross)

PRIX DE "L'IMPACT" (JEU VEHICULANT UN MESSAGE FORT) : TELL ME WHY

  • If Found... (Dreamfeel)
  • Kentucky Route Zero : TV Edition (Cardboard Computer)
  • Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
  • Tell Me Why (Dontnod/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

MEILLEUR JEU MULTIJOUEUR : AMONG US

  • Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Nintendo)
  • Among Us (Innersloth)
  • Call of Duty : Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision/Raven Software)
  • Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
  • Valorant (Riot Games)

MEILLEUR JEU INDÉPENDANT : HADES

  • Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)
  • Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
  • Hades (SuperGiant Games)
  • Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth, LLC)
  • Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

MEILLEUR SOUND-DESIGN : THE LAST OF US PART II

  • Doom Eternal (id Software/Bethesa)
  • Half-Life : Alyx (Valve)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/Sony)
  • Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony)

MEILLEUR RPG : FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
  • Genshin Impact (Mihoyo)
  • Persona 5 Royal (Atlus/P Studio/SEGA)
  • Wasteland 3 (Inxile/Deep Silver)
  • Yakuza : Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku/SEGA)

MEILLEUR JEU DE STRATÉGIE/SIMULATEUR : MICROSOFT FLIGHT SIMULATOR

  • Crusader Kings III (Paradox)
  • Wasteland 3 (Inxile/Deep Silver)
  • Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Xcom : Chimera Squad (Firaxis/2K)

MEILLEUR JEU DE COMBAT : MORTAL KOMBAT 11 ULTIMATE

  • Granblue Fantasy : Versus (Arc System Works/CyGames/Xseed)
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
  • Street Fighter V : Champion Edition (Dimps/Capcom)
  • One Punch Man : A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)
  • Under Night in-birth Exe : Late(CL-R) (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)

MEILLEUR JEU EN TERMES D'ACCESSIBILITÉ (NOUVELLE CATÉGORIE) : THE LAST OF US PART II

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal)
  • Grounded (Obsidian)
  • Hyperdot (Tribe Games)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony)
  • Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft Toronto)

MEILLEUR JEU MOBILE : AMONG US

  • Among Us (Innersloth)
  • Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)
  • Genshin Impac (Mihoyo)
  • Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
  • Pokémon Cafe Mix (Genius Sonority)

CRÉATEUR DE CONTENU DE L'ANNÉE : RACHELL "VALKYRAE" HOFSTETTER

  • Alanah Pearce (Streameuse/Podcasteuse JV)
  • Jay Ann Lopez (Fondatrice de Black Girl Gamers)
  • Nick "Nickmercs" Kolcheff (Streameur JV)
  • Timothy Jon "TimTheTatman" Betar (Streameur JV)
  • Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter (Streameuse JV)
  • Partager ce contenu :
Complément d'information

Vos commentaires

icone Suivre les commentaires
Poster un commentaire
avatar
Anonyme
Anonyme avatar