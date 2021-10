Chrome : Google corrige deux failles 0day exploitées dans des attaques

2 more in-the-wild 0days fixed by Chrome:

* CVE-2021-37975 use-after-free in V8 by anonymous

* CVE-2021-37976 info leak in core by @_clem1 #itw0days



The release cycle that Chrome is making happen in order to get these patches out is pretty impressivehttps://t.co/j1xPY4zjlP