A martian rover? What’s its name? IDEFIX! ? The upcoming @JAXA_en mission to #Mars’ moons will carry IDEFIX, on board – a rover developed and operated by DLR & @CNES. The rover will be the first to scout #Phobos under extremely low gravity. ?: CNES/DLR/JAXA pic.twitter.com/ngbZDNxNrP