What's better than a launch to end this 2022 year ?

Stacked on top of each other and hidden under the fairing of the #VegaC rocket, our 2⃣ #PléiadesNeo satellites ?️ are ready for launch ?

Join @Arianespace live https://t.co/AanAjijxPb and watch the launch with us!#VV22 pic.twitter.com/IQoGRzC9PK