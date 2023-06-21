Le Xbox Game Pass reste actuellement la meilleure formule par abonnement concernant l'univers du jeu vidéo, même si l'écart tend à se restreindre face aux efforts consentis par Sony au niveau des formules PlayStation Plus.
Ce mois de juin s'annonce ainsi encore particulièrement chargé pour les abonnés avec une deuxième salve de jeux qui arrivent dès demain et jusqu'à la fin du mois.
Voici donc les différentes listes des jeux offerts dans le cadre du Xbox Game Pass pour ce mois :
Xbox Game Pass : jeux console
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 - 1er juin
- Slayers X : Terminal Aftermath : Vengance of the Slayer - 1er juin
- The Big Con - 1er juin
- Amnesia : The Bunker - 6 juin
- Hypnospace Outlaw - 6 juin
- Rune Factory 4 Special - 8 juin
- Stacking - 8 juin
- Dordogne - 13 juin
- The Bookwalker : Thief of Tales - 22 juin
- Need for Speed Unbound - 22 juin
- Bramble : The Mountain King - 27 juin
- F.I.S.T. : Forged In Shadow Torch - 27 juin
- Story of Seasons : Friends of Mineral Town - 29 juin
