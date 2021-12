Bioshock 4 : les rumeurs se multiplient

#Bioshock Isolation (title may change) logo variant



- Set in a new-to-franchise isolated dystopian city

- Unreal Engine 5

- Developed by Irrational Games veterans and people who worked on Watch Dogs: Legion, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Mafia 3, Deus Ex: MD

- Announcement Q1 2022 pic.twitter.com/BwyXKp1LKK