Honor 30 : il héritera d'une partie du module photo du Huawei P40

According to my sources, the #Honor30 comes with 50MP Primary (custom Sony IMX 7XX Sensor, Full-Pixel Focus Tech, 4in1 2.24μm) + 12MP Ultra-Wide (4in1 2. 8μm) + 8MP Telephoto Rear Camera with 3x Optical Zoom.



PS: The sketch below may not be 100% accurate... pic.twitter.com/bORauMIiD0