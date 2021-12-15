Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 12 Go : proche de l'originale mais avec un boost de mémoire

Si la date de lancement de la RTX 3080 12 Go reste mystérieuse, ses caractéristiques se précisent et il ne sera pas seulement question d'un peu plus de mémoire.

La carte graphique RTX 3080 de Nvidia, sous architecture Ampere, a été lancée initialement avec 10 Go de mémoire GDDR6X. Un nouvelle variante doit être lancée en principe ces prochaines semaines avec cette fois 12 Go de VRAM.

Le site Videocardz en dit un peu plus sur ce produit encore assez élusif en précisant certains aspects. Par rapport au GPU GA102-200 de 8704 coeurs CUDA de la version originale, la nouvelle carte passera à un GA102-220 embarquant 8960 coeurs CUDA, un peu moins que la version Ti.

Cela lui donnera un léger avantage avec 80 RT Cores et 280 Tensor Cores embarqués (vs 68 et 272 respectivement), confirmant que Nvidia n'a pas fait qu'ajouter 2 Go de mémoire à son produit.

Ce qui changera aussi, c'est le bus mémoire : de 320-bit, il passera à 384-bit, ce qui, avec 12 Go de GDDR6X toujours en 19 Gbps, assurera une bande passante de 912 Go/s (vs 760 Go/s pour la RTX 3080 10 Go), ce qui est la configuration de la RTX 3080 Ti.

De cette dernière, elle empruntera aussi le TGP grimpant à 350W, au lieu des 320W de la RTX 3080. Avec une plus grosse configuration mémoire, la RTX 3080 12 Go, avec bridage LHR, serait aussi plus performante pour le cryptominage en pouvant générer 52 MH/s, contre 43 MH/s pour l'originale.

Même sans date précise, une annonce semble probable durant le mois de janvier 2022, avec une commercialisation quelques semaines après.