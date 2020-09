Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 : en 5G grâce au nouveau SoC Snapdragon 750G ?

Redmi Note 10 With Snapdragon 750G 5G & 4820mAh Battery.

Mi 10T Lite (M2007J17G) Will Launch As Redmi Note 10 (M2007J17C) in China & May Be Launch in India ?? As Redmi Note 10 or Note 10 Pro Which is Already BIS Certified.

Source https://t.co/bdgWtB47FC pic.twitter.com/DhSzGZdton