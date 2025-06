Recent observations from @OurSkyAI and @ObservableSpace, supported by COMSPOC’s optical network, reveal several significant activities in GEO between 6–8 June 2025.



SHIJIAN-25 (SJ-25) performed four maneuvers between 6 June 01:50 UTC and 7 June 16:51 UTC, using a total delta-v… pic.twitter.com/nHmb68oAUC