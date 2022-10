Razer Edge : la console portable est officielle

The Razer Edge is the Ultimate Android Gaming Handheld powered by the exclusive Snapdragon G3x Gen 1. Built with an active-cooled gaming chipset & 144Hz AMOLED display, enjoy unbeatable gaming performance. Comes with a Razer Kishi V2 Pro—reserve one now: https://t.co/MYU7PkrxHV pic.twitter.com/EBLxh5dOM0